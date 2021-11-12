Three killed in Bihar road accident

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Three people died and as many critically injured in a road accident in Bihar's Supaul district on Friday, the police said.



The victims, who were travelling on two bikes, stopped at a petrol pump near Majhari village, and then headed towards Harihari on National Highway 57.



"After travelling for some distance, both the bikes collided, after which occupants of both the motorcylces fell. In the meantime, a speeding heavy vehicle mowed them down," said Mukesh Kumar, Circle Officer of Nirmali.



Three of the victims named Sonu Kumar, Mohamad Arif and Mohamad Shafiq died on the spot, while Sanjay Rai, Mohamad Sakib and one other were critically injured.



After the accident, a large number of people assembled at the spot leading to long traffic snarls on the highway.



"The deceased and the injured were identified through their Aadhar cards. We have rushed the injured to Sadar hospital, where their condition is said to be critical," the officer said.



--IANS

