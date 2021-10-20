Three held in stabbing case in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder case in which a woman was stabbed to death on Matiala Road in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Wednesday.



One of the arrested accused was a jilted lover of the 22-year-old victim. The incident occurred on Monday evening when the suspect met the victim through common friends.



Family sources said the victim left the house before 12 a.m., informing her parents that she will stay at her friend's place.



As she met the accused, in a fit of anger, he allegedly stabbed the woman seven times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead due to excessive blood loss.



As per CCTV footage accessed by IANS, the accused could be seen stabbing the woman multiple times. In the video, two men could be seen trying to save the woman, however, their efforts turned futile.



Sources said the woman and the accused were earlier in a relationship, however, they broke up some time ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect committed the murder after facing rejection by the woman.



All the three arrested accused have been identified as -- Ankit Gaba, Manish and Himanshu.



According to recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all metropolitan cities in the country.



