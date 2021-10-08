Three held guilty in 2016 Mysuru court blast case

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (IANS) The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Special Court in Bengaluru on Friday held three persons guilty in connection with a bomb blast case in the Mysuru district court in 2016.



The bench headed by Justice Kasanappa Naik has given the order. Nainar Abbas Ali a.k.a. Library Abbas, M. Samsun Kareem Raja a.k.a. Abdul Kareem, and Dawood Sulaiman -- the accused individuals, were pronounced guilty.



The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 11.



The convicts were booked under various IPC sections.



They had founded a group called 'Base Movement' and sympathized with, and supported the Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation, according to the police.



They were involved in the explosion of a bomb in the toilet of the court on August 6, 2016.



The court has, however, pardoned the third accused Ayub since he did know about the activities of the others.



The investigations revealed that the convicted persons carried out bomb blasts at Chittoor Court in Andhra Pradesh on April 7, 2016, at Kollam Court in Kerala on May 15, 2016, Nellore Court in Andhra Pradesh on September 12, 2016, and also at Mallapuram Court in Kerala on November 1, 2016, police sources said.



The convicts Nainar Abbas and Dawood Sulaiman founded the terror organization in Tamil Nadu in 2015 inspired by the slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.



The convicts wanted to "send out a message" and threaten government agencies, especially courts. They also threatened prison authorities, police officers and French Embassy in India.



--IANS

mka/pgh







