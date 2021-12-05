Three die in Bihar's Vaishali, kin blame spurious liquor

Patna, Dec 5 (IANS) Three persons died in mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday, with their family members claiming that they had consumed poisonous liquor last night.



The deceased were identified as Arjun Jha, a resident of Thakauri village, Arvind Singh of Mahathi village, and Manoj Singh of Padmaul village. All these villages fall under Tisiauta police station in the district.



As soon as deaths came to the light, teams of the district administration visited these villages for investigations.



"We are investigating the incidents and taking the statements of the deceased's family members. The dead bodies are sent to post-mortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of incident. The FSL teams also visiting in the village to collect samples," SDPO, Mahua, Poonam Keshri, said.



While police was taking the statements, the relatives of Jha claimed that he used to drink liquor and smoke marijuana.



"Arjun Jha came in the house in drunken state on Saturday night. After staying couple of hours in the room, he started vomiting. We have given him some pills in a bid to stop vomiting. We have also consulted village doctor who suggested us to admit him in Hagipur. Jha died on the way to hospital," said his sister-in-law Archana Jha.



The villagers also claimed that a makeshift liquor manufacturing unit is operating in Thakauri village where large number of people assemble every day to consume liquor. The local police are aware about it but they do not take any action against its operators, they alleged.



--IANS

ajk/vd