Three brothers among four killed in accident in UP

Chandauli (UP), Dec 16 (IANS) Four youths - three of them brothers - were killed when their car fell into a canal here in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.



A police patrol team saw a vehicle drowned in a canal close to Bhudkuda village.



It broke open the windows and door of the vehicle and rescued the four. They were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.



The deceased have been identified as Sukhu Yadav, Baliram Prajapati, Ganga Sagar and Vidyapati Prajapati -- all residents of Sherwa village of Mirzapur district.



Additional SP Chandauli, Chiranjeevi Mukherjee, said that the youths were on their way to Chandauli when their speeding vehicle apparently lost control and plunged into the canal. .



The four had gone to drop their sister-in-law at her maternal house,the police said.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.



