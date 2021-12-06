Thousands protest in Brussels against new Covid curbs

Brussels, Dec 6 (IANS) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Brussels to protest against the Belgian government's latest measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Twenty people were reported to have been arrested, according to the police, and four demonstrators and two police officers were injured in the clash, reports Xinhua news agency.



Roughly 8,000 people took part in Sunday's demonstration, according to police estimate.



The protests were peaceful for most of the demonstration, until a small group of people clashed with police towards the end of the march near Brussels' European district of Schuman.



Police deployed water cannon and tear gas to dispel the rioters, causing some injuries and damage to police cars.



Belgian authorities on December 3 decided to implement a slew of measures including further restrictions on indoor activities and reducing the age required to wear masks in indoor public spaces to six.



These measures entered into force on December 4.



The authorities will re-examine the epidemiological situation on December 20.



So far, nine cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been confirmed in Belgium.



