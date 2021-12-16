Thousands of Hanuman devotees gather on Anjanadri hills despite Omicron fears

Koppal, (Karnataka) Dec 16 (IANS) Defying prohibitory orders amid the growing Omicron fears, thousands of Lord Hanuman devotees gathered on the Anjanadri Hills in this district on Thursday.



The district administration and police department had a tough time managing the sea of devotees who assembled to pay obeisance and complete the ritual of "Hanuma Mala visarjana" before Lord Hanuman.



Anjanadri Hills located in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district is of mythical and historical importance as it is regarded as the birth place of Lord Hanuman. Every year, thousands of devotees congregate on Anjanadri hills during 'Hanuma Jayanthi'. The devotees, who observe celibacy for a long period, end it through the ritual.



But, due to fears of Omicron and third wave of Covid-19, Koppal district administration has clamped prohibitory orders near Anjanadri hill. However, irrespective of the restrictions, a sea of devotees visited the district.



Though the police stopped buses en route to Anjanadri hills, most of the devotees proceeded towards Anjanadri hills defying the orders.



Several Hindu leaders and devotees have criticised the decision of the district administration to impose prohibition on important religious ceremonies.



The devotees carried out rituals at Anjanadri hills and had a 'darshan' of Lord Hanuman atop hill.



