Thought process of today's youth bigger, bolder: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said today's youth want to bring prosperity to their families and to their people, and therefore are thinking "bigger and bolder".



The Minister made the remarks while presenting the National Startup Awards 2021 here on Saturday.



"'Startup India' is about nurturing millions of dreams. The government is standing with our innovators and so is the entire country. Let's Innovate for India, innovate from India!" Goyal said.



Talking about the government's effort to create a positive eco-system for start-ups, the Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on three pillars to strengthen innovation --



1. Liberating entrepreneurs from the web of government processes and bureaucratic silos -- over 25,000 compliances reduced, decriminalization of laws, etc, but what more can be done to help businesses grow and prosper in an easier environment?



2. Building institutional mechanisms -- strengthen regulatory processes and self-regulation, and



3. Hand-holding young innovators & new enterprises, - mentoring will define Innovation in the future



Modi has announced that January 16 will be celebrated as National Start-up Day, to take the Startup culture to the far-flung areas of the country.



Goyal has called upon the start-ups to focus mainly on five areas to make India the No. 1 Start-up ecosystem in the world -- Develop solutions and content in Indic languages; Encourage products and solutions that have a larger social and economic impact; Promoting start-ups in every district across the country -- Establish 'Startup Access centres' in every district, Creating Innovation zones at the level of Urban Local Bodies, and Adopt best practices from across the globe & enhance India's global competitiveness.



