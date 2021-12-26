This man ran 66 kms in 12 hours on treadmill

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 26 (IANS) Zainul Abedin, popularly known as 'Moradabad Express', ran non-stop on a treadmill for 12 hours.



He thus covered a distance of 66 kilometres and hopes that his name will find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.



He said that the purpose of this race was also to make the people aware about staying fit.



Zainul Abedin has participated in many races and is popularly known as the 'Moradabad Express'.



In 2018, Abedin started a race in honour of women from India Gate in Delhi and went to Agra, Jaipur and back to Delhi.



He completed this race in seven days and 22 hours and found a place in the India Book of Records.



During the corona pandemic, Abedin ran in honour of policemen and ran for 50 kilometres.



Several district officials visited him while he was on the treadmill on Saturday and cheered him on.



When he completed the feat, late on Saturday night, his supporters showered flower petals on him.



