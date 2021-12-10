Thinking of quitting my jobs: Elon Musk

San Francisco, Dec 10 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that he is planning to quit his "jobs" and become a full-time influencer.



"Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time wdyt (what do you think)," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.



The Tesla and SpaceX chief's latest tweet evoked thousands of responses from social media users within minutes. American YouTuber Mr Beast was among the responders on Musk's tweet and said he would tutor the Tesla CEO how to get views on views on YouTube.



"I'll coach u on how to get YouTube views!" Mr Beast tweeted and Musk replied to the YouTuber with a joined hands emoji.



Musk's tweet also caught OnePlus and Nothing co-founder Carl Pei's attention. Replying to Musk's tweet, Pei, who operates under the username "carlpei.eth" on Twitter, said, "You're already an influencer."



"You should definitely try. Where will you live after making this decision," a Twitter user noted.



"Looking forward to your YouTube tutorial on How to cut your own hair," another user added.



Musk earlier on Monday tweeted that he is hiring Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers who are passionate about solving day-to-day problems through AI.



"As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people's lives in a major way," Musk tweeted along with a link to apply for the job.



Interested candidates can apply by filling in fields like name, email, exceptional work done in software, hardware or AI, dropping their resume in the PDF format and hitting the Apply option.



As per the website, Tesla's AI and Autopilot unit develops and deploys autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more.



--IANS

wh/dpb

