Thief who burgled Rs 2 crore worth luxury watches held in K'taka

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) A man who burgled watches valued at Rs 2 crore after breaking into a watch showroom in Indiranagar locality of Bengaluru has been arrested, police said on Friday.



He was identified as 37-year-old Akthar, a resident of Madeenanagar in Mangammanapalya.



According to the police, as many as 171 branded watches have been seized from him.



Akthar, who hails from Bihar, committed the burglary on January 5 at a showroom in Indiranagar locality. The police have launched a manhunt for four accomplices of Akhtar.



They used to identify shops and showrooms in the morning and later burgled the goods.



The accused used to take a house on rent in metropolitan cities to commit burglaries. They used to go to the showrooms and shops posing as customers and observed the security arrangements.



The burgled goods were sold on the Nepal-Bihar border at throwaway prices.



