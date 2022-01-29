Therukural Arivu croons song for C.S. Amudhan's 'Ratham'

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Director C.S. Amudhan on Saturday disclosed that his eagerly-awaited film 'Ratham', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, will have a number by singer Therukural Arivu.



Taking to Twitter, Amudhan said: "Had the pleasure of recording a song with the freakishly talented Therukural Arivu. He brings an explosive combination of intellectual depth, lived experience and virtuosu artistry to every song. We are lucky to have him."



'Ratham', which its makers say, will talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time, features three heroines -- Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan.



The team of 'Ratham' has planned its second schedule in Kolkata from February 1. The unit is expected to complete the second schedule in a period of 15 days.



--IANS

mani/dc/khz/ksk/