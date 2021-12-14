The Sister Squad

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANSlife) Post their dreamy wedding last week, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing glimpses from the festivities on Instagram.





While all the pictures beautifully capture the mood and essence of the wedding, there were a few special ones that melted our hearts.



Kaif posted photos of her walking down the aisle surrounded by her sisters holding the 'phoolon ki chadar'. In a typical Indian wedding, it's usually the brothers who take part in this ceremony. But, then there's something about sisterhood ---- it's powerful, it's special and it's forever.



The actress penned down an emotional caption for her post: "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded. May it always stay that way."



It's true that sisters make the best friends. If they're older, they guide you and act as pseudo-parents and if they're younger, they make for the best cheerleaders. Kaif and her six sisters looked absolutely stunning in their Indian ensembles. While the gorgeous bride picked a red and gold Sabyasachi lehenga for her big day, the bridesmaids opted for different shades of pink.



