The science behind Hemp

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANSlife) In the most recent amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Food safety and standards) announced the recognition of Hemp Seeds and Seed Products as a Food Source.







This is a significant victory for the entire hemp industry, as the FSSAI's recognition of hemp nutritional products will not only help introduce a plethora of new products but will also help introduce a plethora of new inventions.



Harshal Goel, Founder of Trost speaks to IANSlife about the Medical Cannabis plant, which is considered therapeutic, nutritional, and has amazing health benefits:



With FSSAI recognising Hemp Seed products, new employment opportunities are on the rise. Do you think so?



Harshal: Since a lot of new food and nutrition innovations will be coming in, we will see a lot of new employment opportunities in this space. It would vary from managerial positions to production, to operations, and more.



What are the medical and therapeutic benefits of Hemp Seed and Hemp seed Products?



Harshal: Hemp seeds have been used as a food source for thousands of years, according to history. Hemp was a major source of protein, fibre, and medicine in the Mediterranean, Egypt, and Morocco for several centuries B.C., according to documents. Hemp seeds are available in two forms: with the shells removed and as a powder derived from pulverized seeds. Both methods provide a good supply of nourishment as well as a variety of health benefits.



Hemp protein can become a terrific staple in your diet whether you already consume a plant-based diet or not. Hemp powder and seeds contain a protein ratio of 2:1 i.e 30g of hemp powder or seeds containing 15g of protein the brain uses amino acids to create protein. Amino acids are obtained through diet, most commonly from animal products such as meat, milk, and eggs. Hemp products, on the other hand, contain all of the amino acids required to aid in the repair of muscle cells, the regulation of the neurological system, and the regulation of brain function. This makes them an excellent animal-free alternative.



How to incorporate Hemp Seeds and Hemp Seed products in your day-to-day life?



Harshal: One can adopt hemp into their day-to-day life by simply replacing it with olive oil. The hemp seed oil has a high level of omega 3 & 6 along with lower cholesterol levels. Hemp hearts can be paired with any breakfast dish or can be had just as a snack. It can be added to smoothies, salads, and more.



How does the new amendment affect the Hemp Industry in India?



Harshal: FSSAI's new regulation is a significant victory for the Indian hemp business. We will see more acceptance of these superfoods moving forward. It will also create acceptance in the mind of the consumers and let them derive benefits from it.



How will the new amendment lead to more groundbreaking innovations in the market?



Harshal: The amendment is already leading to many new companies coming up with new innovative hemp foods. It is just a matter of time before we see a range of hemp foods. A lot of conventional existing food products will also be added to the list.



What is next for the Hemp Industry, following the new amendment?



Harshal: We are very excited to see the new range of hemp foods coming. The FSSAI amendments create channels for the big players to enter the industry which itself will drive the market cap for the entire industry.



