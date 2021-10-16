'The Rock' releases first teaser trailer of DC film 'Black Adam'

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson treated his fans to the first teaser of 'Black Adam', the anti-hero film from the DC Extended Universe directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and co-written by Sohrab Noshirvani of 'The Mauritanian' fame. Collett-Serra directed Johnson most recently in Disney's hit film, 'Jungle Cruise'.



Describing the character he had first signed up to play in 2014, Johnson tweeted on Saturday: "He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change."



Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions has co-produced the movie with DC Films, New Line Cinema and FlynnPicture Co, which has made a number of films starring the wrestler-actor, including 'Skyscraper'.



Along with Johnson's character, according to Variety.com, 'Black Adam' also focuses on the members of the Justice Society: Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, who can fly thanks to his special metal wings; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his molecules and thereby change his size, density and strength; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who can control the wind; and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, an archaeologist who becomes a powerful sorcerer while wearing the Helmet of Fate.



The film is slated to be released in the United State on July 29, 2022.



--IANS

srb/

