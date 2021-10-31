The perfect tablescapes for your soiree

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANSlife) This festive season its time to open up your hearts and homes to family and friends. The pandemic had all of us upgrading our living spaces and interiors, only to share the warmth of these spaces with those close and dear.





One of the few dilemmas while hosting is to set the perfect table. Often the tableware and the tablescape needs to compliment the food or the theme of the evening. Ikai Asai gives you a few ideas to create the perfect tablescape this season.



DEVA



The Mood of Deva: Channeling meditative energy of the pure and divine in physical objects, this mood will evoke contemplation and calmness. Harness the power of silence and simplicity, bringing one closer to consciousness and mindfulness.



Ours is a country that is home to diverse cultures and grand families - the two things that bring us many opportunities to truly revel in festive celebrations. Of the many occasions, Diwali is the one that paints the dusk a little brighter, as the entire nation celebrates as one.



Build an intimate atmosphere that brings together people over a brunch celebrating age-old regional cuisines this Diwali. Serve your traditional home-cooked meals in a server made of Black Clay Pottery. The brands vessels are moulded intricately by clairvoyant hands of gifted women, that predicted every curve of the clay, to bring this product of serving into play.



Experiment using a mix of black clay serveware with a mix of soft gold Kansa bowls and plates, adding that perfect festive accent, elevating your rustic table set up.



Decorate your table for this special occasion with fresh flowers in vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow, scattered around the dinner table, with a subtle scent lingering in the air.



KAMA



The Mood of Kama: the Kama is life itself, chronicling India's rich and vibrant history -- in hospitality, colours, celebrations, and lifestyles.



For the more decadent host, celebrate the festivities with experimental cocktails and indulgent dessert amongst the company of friends.



What makes an indulgence rare? What makes it linger, long after you have savoured that last sip or that last bite? Of course, it is the ingredients, the company, the setting, the ambience; but it is also the little-big details like dinnerware or drinkware that give celebrations their innate charm. When it comes to wine and dine evenings or the on-the-rocks kind of nights, drinkware essentials are important for memorable experiences.



Use the stone-carved Amethyst Peg Measure to pour yourself a drink on the rocks.



Serve your drinks mouth-blown, glass flutes with textured details perfectly designed to hold your finest wine, adding finesse to your tablescape. A perfect accent to your bar is a mouth-blown decanter, carefully moulded into contemporary glassware --- the perfect amalgam of heritage and modern art.



--IANS

tb/