The Millennial Mood Index 2021

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANSlife) The 'Millennial Mood Index 2021' (MMI) was released by CASHe, India's AI-driven financial wellness platform with a mission to make financial inclusion possible for all.







According to the survey, more than 84 per cent of millennials across the country have increased their wealth-management strategy to prepare for future contingencies while also looking for opportunities for stronger and more sustainable growth in the post-pandemic world. The pan-India survey, conducted among more than 30k customers on CASHe's platform, aimed to capture the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has altered millennials' everyday behaviour across a variety of topics such as health, travel, shopping, savings & credit appetite, and so on.



While the majority of millennials have become more cautious about their finances as a result of the pandemic, the report also highlighted the cohort's progress in saving and insurance awareness. While 52 per cent of respondents said they have increased their savings, 35 per cent have purchased comprehensive health and life insurance plans, and the remaining 13 per cent have committed to more extensive investment programmes.



The pandemic, combined with the 'work from home' culture, has also raised health awareness among Indian millennials. According to the MMI report, more than 71 per cent of millennials have become more health conscious as a result of the pandemic. In their quest for a healthier life, a sizable portion of the cohort has adopted new lifestyle changes. 54 percent of respondents said they now prefer eating home-cooked healthy food, and 28 percent have adapted to daily walks or some form of exercise. 11 per cent of respondents said they had started practising yoga and meditation, while the remaining 7 per cent had signed up for a nearby gym.



When asked if they eat out at restaurants, more than 52 per cent said that even if they eat outside, they would prefer restaurants that adhere to health, safety, and social distancing norms. 22 per cent have become accustomed to ordering food online and prefer doing so because they can do so from the comfort of their own home while adhering to the necessary safety standards. Whereas 26 per cent of respondents remain cautious and avoid eating outside at all costs.



Following nearly two years of uncertainty and a travel ban, the report revealed a huge pent-up demand among millennials for a getaway vacation. More than 56 percent of those polled said they intend to take a vacation early this year, once the current surge in Covid-19 cases subsides. In terms of travel destination preferences, 71 per cent said they were going somewhere domestic, 9 per cent said they were going somewhere international, and 20 percent said they hadn't decided yet.



The report stated that 38 per cent of respondents have permanently shifted to shopping online as they now prefer it, demonstrating a clear shift in millennial shopping behaviour altered by the pandemic. While 17 per cent preferred physical shopping, 45 per cent preferred a combination of the two depending on what they wanted to buy.



When asked about returning to work in the post-pandemic order, 68 per cent of respondents said they are eager to return to the physical world and work from their offices. While 15 percent preferred to continue working from home (WFH), the remaining 17 per cent preferred a hybrid model of functioning that included visiting the office once or twice a week.



V Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman, CASHe said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has radically altered our everyday behaviour, perhaps forever. However despite the challenges and economic upheavals witnessed in the last two years, millennials have proven themselves as the most resilient generation. Millennials who also represent the country's largest workforce have showcased the grit and resolve to bounce back and kick-start the economy. Their unwavering "can do" spirit is what has put them at the global centre stage while showcasing India as the largest millennial market to lure in brands across the globe. They are not just aspirational, but are a very responsible cohort seeking to reimagine old orders. Millennials have the potential to redefine India's investment & consumption story, which will play a critical role in shaping our country's economy in the post-pandemic era."



The pan-India survey was conducted by CASHe among more than 30k customers. More than 65 per cent of the responses were received from the metro markets of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai while the rest 35% were received from other tier-II and III towns.



