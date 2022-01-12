'The King's Man' reminded Daniel Bruhl of 'Inglourious Basterds'

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) For actor Daniel Bruhl, who essays the character of Erik Jan Hanussen in 'The King's Man', the film somewhat reminded him of 'Inglourious Basterds' in which he performed under the direction of Quentin Tarantino.



The actor drew parallels between the two films owing to how they tell an alternate version of history.



He said, "I was blown away by the script. It was a real page-turner. It reminded me of doing 'Inglourious Basterds' with Quentin Tarantino. It's similar in a way, in that it reinvents history and combines fictional characters with so many real characters -fascinating ones - and puts them together in a way that makes perfect sense."



The actor believes that there's an educational element to the feature. He said, "Yes, it's an entertaining action film, with comedy and all the other elements, but it's also a highly entertaining history lesson," comments the actor. "So, although history is reinvented, the conflicts are real and some of the characters are real, and it really intrigues you because you learn something or it reminds you of a certain chapter in history."



'The King's Man' written, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, introduces a brand-new cast and characters to the franchise like Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.



The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022 in English and Hindi in India.



