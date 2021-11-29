Rahul's Randeep-Liaison

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul's Randeep (Singh Surjewala) liaison... Steadily-upward-mobile for Congress' " countrywide masses liking" benevolence, Rahul Gandhi's current modus operandi to consolidate it all throughout the country is possible via his one-of-very-few-truly-trusted lieutanants Randeep Singh Surjewala. He is adroit in media management, impeccable in sifting "the good, the bad, the ugly, the scurrilous, the defamy, the falsifications, the lies, the deceits, the jeer, the repudiations, the false rumours, the canards etc" from what's actually required for the Indian National Congress' immediate, long standing, future welfare. Surjewala's achievement via these for Rahul Gandhi, the Congress: (Indian National) Congress has become constant constant talking point amid all unlike before him when the very name was literally down and out in sort of virtual doldrums, say insiders. It was as if the Congress was out in deep wilderness with no future due to numerous reasons many of which were categorically pointed out in the public by the Congress-opponents by numbers. Then, it really seemed "no future for the Congress".

Its not so at all for the Congress, point out political observers in the "over politicised capital now buzzing with Congress, the must for governance with immediate effect". About Randeep Surjewala: A 2021-reckoner with 2040 via years from now, he is forward looking, Congress-aligned to the core. He has astute managerial skills in keeping media of all hues "in correct check", observe analysers appreciatingly, forbid/pre-empt them from spreading false canards against the party unlike before him when they not only wrote off Congress but mentioned it in utmost pusillanimous manner without even bothering "to cross check before writing or showing" from the party. The Congress then resembled a sheer malevolent parasite, recall observers. According to them, its not so at all today, thanks to determined doggedness of Randeep. He ensures all on Congress published or shown is "correct" and not, "falsehood, rumours, canards". Effect of that: Anti-Congress parties now 24x7 take cognizance of what the Congress does/says, even comment on them sheepishly. Thus fully successful is Rahul's Randeep liaison to the hilt...