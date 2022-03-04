Only TV Anchors Are Excited About Atomic War

Narvijay Yadav

Ukraine, which has become a pawn between the NATO nations, USA and Russia is going through horrific devastation and fear among its people, while the Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons is spreading a wave of concern in the world. No one would ever want the third world war or the use of atomic bombs to take place, except, it seems the TV news channels, whose anchors create unnecessary panic by terming even the micro level updates as a Badi Khabar (a big news). When the anchors of a prominent news channel, while talking to defense experts, repeatedly asked them to comment on the possible atomic bomb attack, a retired army officer reacted calmly that 'please don't talk like this. If the atom bomb goes off, neither we will survive, nor will this show be telecasted. Threatening an atomic bomb is one thing, but using it is another. No matter how powerful a dictator or an angry head of state, he too will be aware of the damage caused by the atomic bombs. If Russia uses nuclear weapons, how do you think Russia will be able to remain untouched by its loss? The country itself will be devastated.’

Russia's special military operation in its neighbouring Ukraine has started to have an adverse effect on international trade. The export and import business with Russia, Ukraine and other European countries is at a standstill. Indian export containers are starting to get affected. The containers which have to go to different countries of Europe or to Russia are stuck in the middle of the way. Due to the war, maritime cargo ships have been diverted or many of them have been cancelled after the war. The containers leaving Punjab carry rice, paper, hand tools, readymade garments, medicines etc. They are sent to Gujarat port through railways. From there the containers are transported to different countries through cargo ships. The fare of a goods train is more than Rs 25 lakh, in which around 90 containers are loaded at a time. Industry sources say that around 7,000 containers are shipped from Punjab every month.

The Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, famous for Banarasi sarees, has more than a thousand units of carpets, wall hangings, rugs, handicrafts, saris, enamel and wooden toys, whose work is getting affected due to the war in Ukraine. The business of consignment to foreign countries has started declining and orders worth Rs 2000 crore have been stalled. Exports to countries like Britain, Australia, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain etc. are also expected to be affected by the current tense situation in the European region. Handicraft items are sent to these countries, whose orders have come down by 25 per cent. The payment for the goods sent earlier has also been delayed. Textiles and yarn are exported to about 65 countries from Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Poland and Turkey's exports have been affected the most due to the war. Poland's border is adjacent to Russia and Ukraine, where there are situations like lockdown. Traders in Rajasthan are also worried that due to the increase in the price of crude oil, the price of polyester fiber will increase, which will have a negative impact on the textile industry.

—The Hawk Features