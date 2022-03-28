Less Corruption, More Jobs, That’s The Need Of The Hour

Narvijay Yadav

As the spread of Corona virus is subsiding, economic activities are gaining momentum across India, which fuels hope for a better tomorrow. Slowly but surely physical events and programs are being held and job opportunities have started showing up. Most of the people are now working from their offices. There are very few people who are on work from home (WFH) mode right now. As a result of this, there has been a decline in the quarterly earnings of Zoom , a video conferencing company. Zoom's business grew only 21 percent between November 2021 and January 2022, compared to 191 percent growth in its business in the same period last year. It is estimated that in the next five years, the demand for technically skilled employees will be more in the job market. According to an HR firm called TeamLease Digital, 12 million new jobs will be created in the engineering, telecom and health-care sectors during this period. Employment opportunities in these sectors are expected to grow at the rate of 27 percent per annum as these sectors are undergoing transformation. At present, 42 million people have got employment in these sectors.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which came to power in Punjab by promising to eradicate corruption from the government offices, has started taking baby steps in this direction, which is a welcome step. The old records of IAS, IPS, PCS and PPS level officers of the state government are being checked. In the next two weeks, a list of such tainted officers will be prepared, who have been involved in any kind of corruption. The tainted officers will not be given public dealing posts. This step of CM Bhagwant Mann is being appreciated. Seeing this policy change, preparations are on to check corruption in the neighboring Haryana state as well. A high power committee was constituted at the administrative level which would investigate cases of corruption up to 10 millions rupees. Under this, arrangements are being made for investigation up to the division level. There is a need to take swift action in cases of corruption, as it harms the economy and society like termites. Despite the third wave of Covid, the first month of this year was good in terms of employment and recruitment. According to the Jobseek index, there was a 41 percent year-on-year growth in recruitments in January. In January last year, this index was at 1925, which reached 2,716 this year. The sectors which proved to be effective for increasing recruitment are IT, Software, Retail and Telecom. Along with this, the growth was 29 percent in the pharmaceutical industry, 10 percent in medicine and healthcare, 8 percent in oil and gas, 8 percent in insurance, 7 percent in fast consumer goods and 2 percent in manufacturing. The graph of new recruitment in IT Jobs is continuously increasing. In the first week of January, major companies like Accenture, Dell, Oracle, IBM, Genpact, Salesforce offered more than 70 thousand new recruitments. It is estimated that in the current financial year, the number of new recruits in India's top 10 IT companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra and Mind Tree will reach 5 lakh.

—The Hawk Features