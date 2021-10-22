'The Hardy Boys' international rights bought by Disney Plus

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Streaming platform Disney Plus has acquired the international rights for 'The Hardy Boys'.



The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the US and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star, reports variety.com.



Star is the sixth, adult-oriented title on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year, and which serves as a home for much of the Hulu catalogue outside the US. The one territory where 'The Hardy Boys' will remain on Disney Plus is Latin America.



Both season 1 and season 2 of the Daytime Emmy-nominated show, which was developed and produced in Canada by Nelvana and Lambur Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment -- will debut on the Mouse House platform in 2022.



'The Hardy Boys' is based on the books by Franklin W. Dixon and features the principal characters in their teen years. The novels were first published in 1927 and have been updated for new generations of readers over subsequent decades.



There have been five television adaptations of the original IP thus far, with Nelvana producing a short-lived series back in 1995 before resurrecting the program for the streaming era.



The show stars an all-Canadian ensemble cast, including Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot.



Additional cast members include Keana Lyn as Callie Shaw, Bea Santos as Aunt Trudy, Adam Swain as Chet Morton, Atticus Mitchell as J.B. Cox, Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper, Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen, and Janet Porter as Laura Hardy.



