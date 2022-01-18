'The Great Indian Murder' trailer depicts an intense, raw, gripping tale

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming thriller series 'The Great Indian Murder' was released on Tuesday. The show based on author Vikas Swarup's riveting novel 'Six Suspects' has been helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.



It stars Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh.



The show, co-written for the screen by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vijay Maurya and Puneet Sharma, presents a gripping narrative which tracks the murder of a spoilt brat Vicky Rai, who is the son of the Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, Jagannath Rai, and the investigation that follows.



Six suspects surrounding Vicky's murder come under the radar of the case's investigating officers DCP Sudha Bhardwaj played by Richa Chadha and Suraj Yadav essayed by Pratik Gandhi of Central Bureau of Investigation. Using the Rashomon effect with aplomb, 'The Great Indian Murder' explores several versions of a single murder, a story that Sudha and Suraj weave through their investigations.



Talking about the series, director Tigmanshu Dhulia says, "While working on 'The Great Indian Murder', I was taken back to my love for thrillers and murder mysteries. Vikas Swarup's 'Six Suspects' has been on my list of top thrillers, so envisioning it for the screen was doubly exciting for me. The story does an excellent job of blending mystery, murder and fate with a unique storyline."



Highlighting the importance of each character in the story, he adds, "Every character in the series holds the fort with their characteristic individuality that adds to the raw eclectic feel of the series. It is unlike anything I have worked on before. It has been a great journey, and I hope the audience shows 'The Great Indian Murder' much love and appreciation. Disney+ Hotstar has been creating some path breaking content over the years so we couldn't have better partners than them to showcase the show."



Talking about her affinity for thrillers, Richa Chadha says, "Thrillers have always been an exciting genre for me - it challenges you greatly and stretches your capabilities as an actor. When I read the script for 'The Great Indian Murder', I knew instantly that it was a project I wanted to be a part of. There's an intriguing story to tell here, and Tigmanshu is a brilliant director who was there for me and for the rest of the cast to guide and direct."



She concurs with her director, "Each character in this series has an intense motive and justification for their actions - it is somewhat relatable, yet nerve-wracking. It is an exemplary example of thriller series writing which only Tigmanshu Dhulia could have pulled off. Can't wait to see the audience's reaction to it."



Pratik Gandhi reveals, "I wanted to be very thoughtful about my next digital outing and 'The Great Indian Murder' and Disney+ Hostar seemed like the perfect choice. My character Suraj Yadav was a whole new challenge for me. He is someone who represents the law but never shies away from breaking it or mending it to ease his way."



He adds, "This grey layer and his easy transition between the dark and light sides make him special and very human. I am extremely grateful to Tigmanshu Dhulia and Richa Chadha for constantly being by my side and helping me to interpret the character. Hope Suraj Yadav receives a lot of love and appreciation."



Ajay Devgn, who has produced the show, shares, "'Six Suspects', as a book, intrigued and fascinated me greatly. As an ardent fan of thrillers, I am looking forward to 'The Great Indian Murder' as it intricately deals with a common subject like class divide and revenge but with a lot of glamour."



Talking about his collaboration with Tigmanshu, he adds, "Collaborating with Tigmanshu Dhulia to bring alive this exhilarating thriller on screen was an obvious choice, given his phenomenal creation of some of the best thrillers in India. Disney+ Hotstar and I share a strong relationship and I relate to their creative ambition and ability to think big."



Producer Priti Vinay Sinha says, "It's been an adrenaline filled three-year journey from the day I acquired the rights of the book from Vikas Swarup to producing 'The Great Indian Murder' into a fascinating series with a greatly talented cast and crew. I am really excited to share our web series with the audience. Ajay and I partnering as producers under our banner ADF & RLE Media for the first time and working with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Disney+ Hotstar has been a dream run."



Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment network, Disney Star India, says, "We are thrilled to bring yet another powerful and genre-defining story with 'The Great Indian Murder'. Starring critically acclaimed actors and helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series' crossover of characters from different walks of life makes it a highly intriguing title that is sure to entertain audiences across the country."



'The Great Indian Murder' will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.



--IANS

aa/kr