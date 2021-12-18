The celebrity choice for Maldives

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANSlife) Due to the one resort one island idea, Kandima Maldives, with its surreal surroundings in a tropical private island setting, is the safest heaven. The game-changing resort made its mark in 2021 as the first choice of many Bollywood celebrities, renowned artists from various fields, and prominent sports stars. When celebrities' social media feeds are full with fun beach photos and breathtaking scenery, it's practically impossible not to have a case of wanderlust!







This 3-kilometer-long island paradise, which has everything for everyone, has been visited by a constellation of stars. Kandima's K'Krew has entertained these high-profile guests with a wide range of interests, customising each one's stay to fit their needs, whether it's a romantic honeymoon, a wellness retreat, a family vacation, or even a staycation with friends!



Take a peek at these celebs who recently spent unforgettable vacations in this so stylish and entertaining destination:



Singer Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar enjoyed their honeymoon and celebrated Rahul's birthday at Kandima, accompanied by their close friends.



Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover spent quality time with their parents during a relaxing family holiday. It planned their trip to include, among other things, a spectacular sunset sail and specifically crafted gastronomic experiences.



Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal took a couple's staycation. They are total water babies, and the resort went to great lengths to create breathtaking experiences for them to explore the Indian Ocean through Aquaholics, the resort's in-house watersports centre.



Actress Sonalee Kulkarni and her husband Kunal Benodekar had the time of their lives on their honeymoon, taking in everything it has to offer, from special culinary delights to a Dolphin cruise, relaxing spa treatments for the pair, and much more.



These are only a few examples. Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Elli Avrram, cricketer Mohammad Shami, and Indian television personalities Shefali Jariwala, Amna Sharif, Aarti Singh, Tina Datta, Erica Fernandes, and others have all visited Kandima Maldives in the recent past. Deanne Pandey, a celebrity fitness trainer, wellness advocate, and author, frequents the resort.



