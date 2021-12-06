'The Boys' animated spin-off series 'Diabolical' announced

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (IANS) An eight-episode pickup of 'Diabolical', an animated anthology series set in the same universe as the hit superhero show 'The Boys' has been announced by Amazon Prime Video.



The production was confirmed through a video message featuring actor Karl Urban, who portrays Billy Butcher in 'The Boys', released during one of Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Experience 2021 virtual panels, reports variety.com.



"There is no question that you guys are the greatest fans in the world," Urban stated in the announcement.



"As a special way of saying thank you to you, we've got a little surprise for you which is going to drop early next year... (Producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg) have asked a few of their celebrity mates to cook up eight deliciously unique, twisted, animated episodes set in the world of 'The Boys'."



'Diabolical' features a slew of writing talent from across the entertainment industry, with episodes featuring stories by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.



Rogen and Goldberg also serve as writers.



"Surprise! We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, aDiabolical,'" executive producer Eric Kripke said in a statement.



"We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule... just kidding, there's no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think 'The Boys' is nuts? Wait till you see this."



Rogen and Goldberg also offered a statement: "Ever since we saw the animated film 'The Animatrix,' a series of short animated films set in the universe of 'The Matrix,' we've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true."



'Diabolical' comes from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures. The animated series will premiere on the streamer in 2022.



'The Boys' is based on the best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Kripke serves as executive producer and showrunner. Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series is on the way, though Amazon Prime Video has not yet confirmed an official release date.



--IANS

dc/dpb