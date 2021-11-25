The beauty bucket binge

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANSlife) Retail therapy is one thing, but nothing beats a beauty binge that's easy on the pocket. Nykaa's once-a-year, beauty and fashion haul -- the Pink Friday Sale -- begins on November 24 featuring over 2,400 participating brands.





From cult favourites to beauty staples, fashion must-haves, luxe indulgences, dedicated stores, exclusive deals to flash sales, you are spoilt for choice with brands on up to 50 per cent off. But even the biggest shopping pros can do with some help before a serious haul. So, here's a little peek into what's in store, that you absolutely cannot and should not resist:



Slash & save: Want to save something extra? This fun, gamified price-slashing tab allows you to bring down the price of combos on Nykaa. The more you slash, the more discounts you'll get, and the more people who get involved, the better! So, get your friends, family, and everyone around to help you reach the best price for your favourite combos by slashing and saving



Biggest beauty steals: With up to 50 per cent off Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals -- Hair and skin, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Fragrances, Nykaa SkinRX, Wanderlust offers on Luxe brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C. Kiehl's, Benefit combos that you just can't let go, your beauty closet is going to be singing with joy once you grab these offers. But that's not the end of the treat! The platforms repertoire of coveted global brands, including the iconic Charlotte Tilbury, Morphe, Nudestix, Huda Beauty, Elf Cosmetics are just some of the names that are serving up delicious deals for Pink Friday.



Watch & buy with Dolly Singh: Shopping just got more fun! Your favourite influencer, the funny and glamorous Dolly Singh, will chat with you live and reveal some of the greatest offers and deals on the Pink Friday Sale. These exclusive offers will keep popping up as you watch her live on the app, and you can shop while you watch!



Price drops and deal zone: During the Pink Friday Sale, specifically on November 25, 26 and 28, you can avail limited time offers in our price drop feature. Get on the app every two hours these days to know what's new on sale with exquisite special offers, just live for a couple of hours. You'll find these price drops on the banners of the app homepage. And to browse the best deals and offers of the Pink Friday sale in one place, simply head to the deal zone, segregated by categories for easy scanning.



Nykaa pink friday game night: This is a game show like no other. Six digital stars playing classic party games with a beauty twist -- what could possibly go wrong? Catch the madness and mayhem by subscribing to the YouTube channel, as your favourite beauty influencers go head-to-head in this epic showdown



In-store at Nykaa: In 89 stores across India, and for the first time in cities such as Gwalior, Allahabad, and Mysore, shoppers can immerse themselves in the quintessential Nykaa experience during Pink Friday. Shop from the plethora of brands available across categories -- cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, among others and paint the town pink.



Sale begins on November 24 and ends on November 28.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

os/tb/