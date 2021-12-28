The Ashes: Root & co get trolled on social media, fans share hilarious memes

London, Dec 28 (IANS) Following England's humiliating defeat in the third Ashes Test in Melbourne on Tuesday, cricket fans posted hilarious memes mocking the Joe Root-led side.



The visitors slumped to a crushing defeat on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test, bowled out for 68 as hosts Australia moved into an unassailable 3-0 lead and retained the Ashes.



England's second innings total of 68 is their lowest score in Australia since 1904. And cricket fans have taken to social media to mock England with several creative memes.



One of them tweeted a photo of the wagon wheel for all 11 of England's players in Melbourne with a straight line from the crease to the pavilion.



England have scored 54 ducks in Test cricket this calendar year. To this, a fan tweeted a photo of the England team, comprising a raft of ducks.



Meanwhile, Australia have claimed both the Ashes and the T20 World Cup title in just six weeks, bouncing back from the 1-2 Test series defeat to India.



They will head into the final two matches of the series hopeful of sweeping the Ashes for the first time since 2013/14.



--IANS



cs/bsk