The Ashes: It's been a long time coming, says Lyon on reaching 400 Test wickets

Brisbane, Dec 11 (IANS) Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon said that picking his 400th wicket in Test cricket was 'a long time coming'. Lyon became the 17th bowler to reach the landmark of 400 Test wickets on day four of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba on Saturday. Lyon reached the milestone when he dismissed Dawid Malan, caught by Marnus Labuschagne at silly mid-off.



It took the 34-year-old 326 days and 288 balls in jumping from 399th to 400th Test wicket. "Thank you. It's been a long time coming, I dare say. It's pretty amazing to get that breakthrough and start off a pretty fantastic session here this morning. Pretty stoked with it," Lyon said to cricket.com.au in a clip posted on Twitter.



Lyon also became only the second spinner from outside Asia after fellow country-man and former leg-spinner Shane Warne to achieve the feat. He is the third Australian to join the 400-wickets club, after Warne and pacer Glenn McGrath.



After taking out Malan, Lyon sent back Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, and Mark Wood to finish with figures of 4/91 in 34 overs as England collapsed to 297 all out. In response, Australia knocked off 20 runs to win by nine wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



Talking about how he felt before the start of the proceedings, Lyon, who went wicketless on day three, opined, "It's just one of those mornings, I honestly felt like the ball came out really well. I didn't have much luck, but you create your own luck and very happy to contribute to a pretty special Test win."



Lyon now has the chance to add more to his Test wickets tally when the second Ashes Test begins at Adelaide Oval on December 16.



