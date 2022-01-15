The Ashes, 5th Test: Australia bowl out England for 188, take 115-run 1st innings lead
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 1642242606000
Hobart, Jan 15 (IANS) Continuing their domination in the series, Australia bowled out England for 188 in their first innings to take a 115-run lead on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Saturday.
England, who were 124/6 at Tea, could add only 64 runs and lost the remaining four wickets -- Sam Billings (29), Chris Woakes (36), Mark Wood (16) and Stuart Broad (0) in the third session of the day-night Test.
Australian captain Pat Cummins (4/54) was the most successful bowler for his side while Mitchell Starc (3/53), Scott Boland (1/33) and Cameron Green (1/45) were the other wicket-takers.
Earlier, resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more in the morning session, getting bowled out for 303 in their first innings. Nathan Lyon played a useful cameo of 31 runs, allowing Australia's final four wickets to add 62 runs.
Brief scores: Australia 303 (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Stuart Broad 3/59, Mark Wood 3/155) vs England 188 (Chris Woakes 36, Joe Root 34; Pat Cummins 4/54, Mitchell Starc 3/53) lead by 115 runs.
--IANS
avn/akm
