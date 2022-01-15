The Ashes, 5th Test: Australia bowl out England for 188, take 115-run 1st innings lead

Hobart, Jan 15 (IANS) Continuing their domination in the series, Australia bowled out England for 188 in their first innings to take a 115-run lead on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Saturday.



England, who were 124/6 at Tea, could add only 64 runs and lost the remaining four wickets -- Sam Billings (29), Chris Woakes (36), Mark Wood (16) and Stuart Broad (0) in the third session of the day-night Test.



Australian captain Pat Cummins (4/54) was the most successful bowler for his side while Mitchell Starc (3/53), Scott Boland (1/33) and Cameron Green (1/45) were the other wicket-takers.



Earlier, resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more in the morning session, getting bowled out for 303 in their first innings. Nathan Lyon played a useful cameo of 31 runs, allowing Australia's final four wickets to add 62 runs.



Brief scores: Australia 303 (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Stuart Broad 3/59, Mark Wood 3/155) vs England 188 (Chris Woakes 36, Joe Root 34; Pat Cummins 4/54, Mitchell Starc 3/53) lead by 115 runs.



--IANS



avn/akm