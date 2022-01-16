The Ashes, 5th Test: Australia 141/8 at dinner, lead by 256 runs

Hobart, Jan 16 (IANS) Australia were reduced to 141/8 in their second innings at dinner, leading by 256 runs against England on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Sunday.



Resuming play at 37/3, Australia added 104 runs to their tally and lost the wickets of Steven Smith (27), Scott Boland (8), Travis Head (8), Cameron Green (23) , Mitchell Starc (1) in the first session of Day 3 of the ongoing Day-Night Hobart Test.



England, who had conceded a 115-run first-innings lead following another dismal batting performance, had pulled things back by taking out three Australian wickets late on Saturday night.



But it needed an even better performance on Sunday for them to entertain any thoughts of a comeback and Mark Wood just did that with a lion-hearted bowling effort, claiming his third Test match five-for.



Into the fourth over of the day's play, Wood hit the hard length and got a delivery to climb steeply towards Scott Boland's throat, something the nightwatchman could only glove to the 'keeper. Two overs later, he dismissed first-innings centurion Travis Head, who became the latest in a list of batsmen strangled down the legside in this game.



The short-ball bowling got the biggest reward when Smith got out on the pull at fine-leg. Australia at that stage were reduced to 63/6 with England entertaining the possibility of chasing a target under or close to 200.



However, there was resistance from Aussie batters as Alex Carey and Cameron Green got together to add some important runs with some luck along the way. Carey played on to a Chris Woakes delivery while on 19 only for the third umpires to reveal that the bowler had marginally overstepped. Carey was also adjudged LBW, a decision that he overturned with a review.



The 49-run partnership was eventually ended when Broad had Green ruled out LBW with a review. Wood then returned for another spell and used his patented short ball to have Mitchell Starc caught at short leg.



Carey though remained unbeaten on 40 and took the lead past the psychological 250 mark at dinner break.



Brief scores: Australia 303 & 141/8 (Alex Carey 40 not out; Mark Wood 5/32) lead England 188 by 256 runs.



--IANS



avn/akm