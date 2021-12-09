The Ashes, 1st Test: What an entertaining innings from Travis Head, says David Warner

Brisbane, Dec 9 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner applauded team-mate Travis Heads counter-attacking century, saying that it was an entertaining knock. Heads unbeaten 112 meant that Australia lead by 196 runs after finishing Day Two of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba on 343/7 in 84 overs.



"They did bowl well didn't they? They hit the target on a short of a length. We've got smiles on our faces. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head. It has to be up there for him personally. It was a tight battle with him and Uzzie but to come out the way he did that's the Travis Head we know. He backed himself and backed his areas and walks off with 112 to his name," said Warner in a chat with broadcasters after the day's play.



Warner, who himself contributed to Australia's score of 343/7 with 94, felt that there was some luck involved in his knock. Warner had luck on his side when Ben Stokes clean bowled him with an inswinger on 17 but replays showed the bowler overstepped.



After lunch, Warner was dropped by Rory Burns at second slip on 48. Five overs later, Warner survived again on 60 as he slipped after trying to flick and Haseeb Hameed, at short leg, missed the run-out chance from a close distance.



"At the end of the day you think this could be your last game and you try to give it everything. Keep it simple and give it everything. Obviously getting bowled off a no-ball... you've got to try and keep your feet behind the line as a bowler. I thought I left very well today, I have worked on that especially at the Gabba. Everyone was talking about my form in the T20 stuff but when you're out of runs you deserve some luck and I got it."



Though Warner fell short of his 25th Test century by six runs, his good fortun' and Head's onslaught meant that Australia are in a position of ascendancy with three days still left in the match.



