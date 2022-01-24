The Absolut Creative Commune

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) The Absolut Creative Commune, with the goal of championing an open and harmonious world and bringing positive change to the globe via art, will operate as a catalyst in a world where societies are fragmented, generating positive change, stimulating conversations, and engaging with a wide audience in a creative, unexpected, and meaningful manner.





The artists will creatively exhibit their rendition of culturally relevant ideals such as gender equality, global unity, freedom of speech, environmentalism, and inclusivity as part of the campaign, which is in keeping with Absolut's ethos.



The Commune's artists stand for an Absolut world - a world without prejudices - and are dedicated to bringing about change via their art. The ad puts the brand's attitude and ideals, as well as the 'Born Colourless' campaign, front and centre.



The campaign's pillars, the artists, have ingeniously linked their artworks with values that they deeply believe in, values that the brand honours. Khyati Trehan, a graphic designer by day and a 3D-visual artist by night, has built a virtual kinetic exhibit that highlights how, despite our differences, we are all human. Tarqueeb, a visual artist, has expressed the synergy between nature and the modern world through his digital art creation for Absolut Creative Commune. Osheen Siva, a multi-disciplinary artist, has developed an animated artwork that celebrates the camaraderie of women from various walks of life. Daku has curated a time lapse of the shadow of a tree, which he experiments with in terms of time and space. A community of cis and transwomen spreading awareness through public art projects, Aravani Art Project's wall mural for Absolut Creative Commune depicts a world which is more empathetic and open towards the LGBTQIA+ community.



Absolut will inspire budding artists to get together and express their interpretation of one of the five principles utilising the trademark Absolut silhouette through this campaign and an open contest. The aspiring artists will have the opportunity to design an art piece in collaboration with one of the Absolut Creative Commune artists. The initiative will include a stunning discussion by artist Osheen Siva on 'Achieving Fearlessness for Women through the Power of Art,' creating a comprehensive experience. On the 27th of January, she will address the public via Absolut's Instagram profile, followed by an Aravani Art Project workshop on 'Art and Identity' on the same platform on the 5th of February.



With Absolut Creative Commune, the brand envisions to spark a movement to ‘Create Better Together' and stir purpose-led dialogues in the society.



Commenting on the launch of Absolut Creative Commune, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Absolut has always been a front-runner in leading with purpose and creating a wave of positive change. With digital platforms acting as connecting windows today, Absolut Creative Commune harnesses the strength of virtual public space that allows for an immersive and accessible experience. The artists, along with their artwork, are the voice of Absolut Creative Commune, and together we will bring the ethos of the campaign to the forefront, hence connecting with the youth who will be the crusaders of change. "



Commenting on the launch, Tarqeeb said, "For Absolut Creative Commune, my intention was to get people to reflect on the meaning of sustainability and how crucial it is for our society to give nature a chance to recuperate. I had a great time interpreting my topic in the current context of a post-pandemic world. This artwork is my take on how society will need to adapt and change to preserve our planet for generations to come.



Osheen Siva said, "The collaboration with Absolut Creative Commune was inspired by the need for equal rights and representation. It reflects on the necessity of equality for all genders for our society to be inclusive and progressive. I was happy to work on this project as it touches upon the causes that are close to my heart, such as solidarity, feminism, and togetherness. "



Daku said, "My work for Absolut Creative Commune is an amalgamation of different scripts from all regions of India. It's beautiful to see how connected and intermingled these cultures are, which celebrate "Freedom of Expression." When the light falls on the sculpture, it creates shadows that overlap and separate to create forms, just like the people and their culture. "



