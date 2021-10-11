The 65th consecutive year of 'Shri Ram', the oldest annual dance drama

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) Come Sharad Navratri, the heart yearns to play along with joyous tunes of the natural vibrations and fragrance that fill the autumn air and this time around every heart needs some healing too. Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra comprehends the need and presents the 65th chapter of their legendary portrayal of Ramlila -- 'Shri Ram'.





Created by Padamshri Shobha Deepak Singh, 'Shri Ram' is the most celebrated version of Ramlila since 1967, the representation of the epic is unique and fortified.



Carrying on the legacy that her mother spearheaded, Singh endears the dance drama as a heritage that needs to propel and perforate through generations in order to strengthen the very core of the nation and every Indian. From costumes to choreography to the screenplay and the very treatment of the show, a great amount of thought has been put into detailing and making Shri Ram a lifetime experience for the audiences.



On the occasion, a very passionate Shobha Deepak Singh, Director and Vice Chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, says, "While the world came to a standstill, we ensured that Shri Ram continues to interact with audiences. Like last year, this time again Shri Ram will be unleashed to harbinger the heartwarming festivities and to give a balmy effect to the tattered soul. While we are geared up to ensure the safety of our audiences with the help of proper sanitization and the mask rules, we are also clear that our artists are not at risk either. The whole team is vaccinated and we intend to perform in the open air to avoid any health hazards. Covid-19 is far from over and there is an ongoing threat of a new variant, all we need is to act wisely and co-exist with the virus observing precautions. But I strongly believe that the show must go on because we can't coop ourselves up forever!"



Singh further added, "This year's presentation will have special background music adopted from the older version of our own Ramlila, which is seamlessly being done by blending the original track with the existing musical score.

It is perhaps the only institution which caters to its own requirements be it costumes, ornaments or jewellery. Both the jewellery, costumes and ornaments are specially designed in-house. For years we have involved our students in the pre-production works of our shows, whom we consider as our best asset. But this year, we have engaged our students by giving them an exposure to actively participate in the show."



Shri Ram is not just an entertaining dance-drama but imbibes an excellent assortment of moral values, teachings, beliefs and emotions put together to bring out a bigger picture pertinent to the modern era. The setting and age from Satyug to Kalyug have changed considerably, but the challenges and struggles still exist; their circumstances however different, their essence and nature are still the same -- disturbing one's soul. Thus, in order to resonate with the minds of one and all, it employs simple dialects, language, and scenarios. Through the caricature of minute nuances of Lord Ram's life, His obedience towards His father, Sita's love in face of adversity and Hanuman's darning efforts in bringing the Sanjeevani Booti, the show emphasizes human values, brotherhood, unconditional love and respect for elders which are evergreen emotions to drop their relevance ever.



The two-hour long production involves dance styles ranging from Bharatanatyam and Kalariyapattu to Mayurbhanj Chau and folk dances of North India, with rhythmic music based on Hindustani classical ragas. The presentation is an exhilarating experience that has only improvised upon itself over the past four generations. Shri Ram has evolved over the past six decades and with every year there is something new to it without changing the very essence and the reverence that the show commands, the latest is the iconic episodes of Bharat Milap and Sita's Agnipariksha which have been beautifully designed to please the senses.



The inaugural ceremony of the show will be held at the Kendra Open Air Lawns, 1 Copernicus Marg, New Delhi on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 6.30 p.m. and the show will continue until October 20, 2021. The programme will be carried out in the open air strictly in accordance with all norms specified by the Government of India and the Delhi administration abiding by Covid-19 norms and safety rules. Tickets are priced at Rs 3,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 from The Kendra office and Bookmyshow.com.



