That's definitely one of my big goals: Lyon on winning Test series in India

Sydney, Nov 13 (IANS) Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has declared that winning a Test series in India is one of his big goals. He added that he wishes to play a massive role in achieving the same. In seven Test matches in India, Lyon has scalped 34 wickets at an average of 30.58, including three five-wicket hauls.



Australia haven't won a Test series in India since winning 2-1 in the four-match Test series in 2004. They were scheduled to tour India in October this year but the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the series could now be played in 2023.



"One of the big goals is I'd really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India. I think I can play a massive role in that as well. 'hat's definitely one of my big goals. I think that's one of the big goals team-wise. That is a big focus," Lyon was quoted as saying by 'The Sydney Morning Herald' newspaper on Saturday.



But first, winning the 2020/21 Ashes at home, starting from December next month, is what Lyon is thinking of. Lyon, in his sixth Ashes appearance and one short of 400 Test wickets, believes he can play till the 2025 Ashes. "To be honest, I don't see a reason why not. I've always said this from day one: if I wake up one morning and don't have the drive to get better, that's when I need to walk away from the game. But I'm waking up hungrier than ever now. I feel like I have a lot to give and I'm looking forward to it. I'm nowhere close to finishing in my eyes."



Lyon, one week shy of turning 34, is keen to give back to the game by taking the next generation of Test players under his wings.



"I was very lucky I had Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Ricky Ponting, Mitchell Johnson, and Ryan Harris. They were the big five for me, who put their arm around me and made me feel comfortable in that team environment to succeed."



"That's something I want to make sure I'm able to get out there and help the younger guys and make sure they've got a sounding board, someone who they can ask questions, debrief, whatever it may be; someone to be there to support them no matter what."



