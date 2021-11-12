Thackeray convalescing well post surgery, to go home soon (2nd Ld)

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- who underwent a successful surgery at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on Friday morning -- is stable and convalescing well, officials said.



He was operated upon by a team of medicos, including heart specialist Dr. Ajit Desai and spine surgeon Dr. Shekhar Bhojraj to cure a cervical spine related issue.



Thackeray has been shifted to his ward with his condition described as 'fine and he is recovering well', and he is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.



"The CM has been operated upon for the problem and the procedure has been successful...," Raut earlier informed the media informally, but without revealing any details.



In an unexpected move, Thackeray was admitted to the private hospital late on Wednesday, a couple of days after he appeared in a public online event wearing a neck brace.



However, the CM allayed apprehensions by confirming that for the past couple of years during the Covid pandemic, he was suffering from the neck issues but ignored it, with the aggravation leading to doctors advising a 'proper treatment' for it.



