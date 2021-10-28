Tesla's 'Sentry Mode' now offers live view of car to owner

San Francisco, Oct 28 (IANS) Electric car maker Tesla has released a new software update, launching remote sentry mode live view from its mobile app for iOS devices.



According to Engadget, the company's latest software update includes a feature called Sentry Mode Live Camera Access, which will allow owners to remotely view their car's surroundings when parked.



Sentry Mode is Tesla's integrated surveillance system that uses a 360 dash cam to record damage and any attempted break-in.



It has resulted in arrests of people who attempted to steal Teslas in the past, but owners haven't been able to use it to view their car's current surroundings until now, the report said.



"You can now remotely view your car's surroundings when parked to confirm the safety of your environment before returning to your car," Tesla said in a statement.



"Live Camera is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be accessed by Tesla," it added.



To enable or disable it, owners need to go under Safety and Security Controls.



According to Electrek, owners must have an active Premium Connectivity subscription to activate the live view.



The subscription package gives them access to satellite maps and live traffic visualisations, as well as media streaming and web browsing on data.



It costs $10 a month, but owners can sign up for a free trial before paying for the service.



At this point, live camera is only available to iOS users who can view the footage around their cars via Tesla's app.



--IANS

vc/sks/bg