Tesla rolls back 'Full Self-Driving' software beta due to software issues

San Francisco, Oct 25 (IANS) Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has temporarily pulled back the latest version of the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software less than a day after its release.



In a tweet on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the rollback was due to "some issues" with version 10.3.



"Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily," Musk tweeted.



"Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA (quality assurance), hence public beta," he said.



Tesla FSD Beta aims to enable Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both on highways and city streets by simply entering a location in the navigation system, but it is still considered a level 2 driver assist since it requires driver supervision at all times.



The driver remains responsible for the vehicle, and needs to keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control.



Musk has been promising a wider release of the beta software for those customers who purchased the FSD package (which currently costs $10,000) for a while now.



Full Self-Driving capabilities include navigating on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Summon (moves your car in and out of a tight space using the mobile app or key).



There have also been several Tesla Autopilot-related crashes, currently under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



--IANS

wh/vd