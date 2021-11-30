Tesla Cybertruck will have yoke steering wheel: Musk

San Francisco, Nov 30 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will have a yoke steering wheel.



According to Electrek, Musk also said that the electric pickup truck will be a "technology bandwagon".



It could mean that it will have a better version of the new steering wheel, the report said.



The CEO mentioned that the Cybertruck will bring a lot of new technology.



"Cybertruck will reach far into a post-apocalyptic future and bring that technology to now," Musk said.



Musk did not elaborate on what technology, but he seemed to give a clue regarding the steering wheel.



When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in 2019, it featured a butterfly steering wheel, or what Tesla calls a "yoke" wheel.



The report said that it was not that big a deal since the vehicle was still only a prototype and production is still in the future.



But, Tesla brought the yoke steering wheel to the production versions of the refreshed Model S and Model X.



Tesla is expected to bring the Cybertruck to the market by the end of next year, but Musk said that he will give a product roadmap update early in 2022.



