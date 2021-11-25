Tesla asks FSD testers to allow video collection in case of crash

San Francisco, Nov 25 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla is now asking owners getting into the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta programme to accept that Tesla can use footage from both inside and outside the car in case of a safety risk or accident.



According to the auto-tech website Electrek, it is the first time that the electric vehicle company will attach footage to specific individuals.



Tesla has updated the warning that comes with downloading a new version of the FSD Beta. It includes all the warnings that were part of previous releases, but the automaker added important new language.



"By enabling FSD Beta, I consent to Tesla's collection of VIN-associated image data from the vehicle's external cameras and Cabin Camera in the occurrence of a serious safety risk or a safety event like a collision," as per the new update.



The important part is "VIN-associated," which means that the footage collected will be associated with the owners' vehicle.



The fact that Tesla added that language specifically related to safety risks and accidents would point toward the automaker looking to secure usable evidence in case of an accident where its FSD system is blamed, the report said.



Before adding that mention, Tesla could not link any footage to a specific vehicle without the driver's permission, which it is now pre-emptively requiring. The update comes after what might have been the first reported accident related to Full Self-Driving Beta.



