Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) Terrorists hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.



Police said the grenade was hurled at the bunker in the Bijbehara market this afternoon.



"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road without causing any damage.



"The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.



Further investigations were going on.



--IANS

