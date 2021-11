Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter, firing on (Lead)

Srinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Srinagar district, officials said on Thursday.



"One unidentified terrorist killed. One AK rifle alongwith ammunition recovered. Search going on," a police official said.



The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.



--IANS

zi/vd