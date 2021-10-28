Terrorist killed in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) A terrorist was killed in a brief exchange of fire with the security forces at Cherdari in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.



According to the police, the terrorists fired upon an army and police party which triggered the encounter.



The identity of the killed terrorist is being ascertained.



Arms and ammunition, including one pistol and a grenade, was recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.



--IANS

zi/ksk/



