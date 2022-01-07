Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Jan 7 (IANS) A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Friday.



Security operations were currently underway at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area, the police added.



On Thursday, a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

