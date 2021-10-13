Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.



"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.



Earlier the gunfight between the terrorists and security forces broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

