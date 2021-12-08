Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter (Ld)

Srinagar, Dec 8 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Check Cholan area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.



"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.



The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



