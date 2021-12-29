Terrorist killed in J&K encounter (Lead)

Srinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Mirhama area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.



"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

zi/pgh





