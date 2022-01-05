Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at the Chandgam area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.



"One terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.



The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

