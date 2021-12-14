Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Dec 14 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.



The encounter was underway at the Dori Dhook village in Surankote where two to three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been trapped.



The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



