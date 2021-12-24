Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Anantnag (Ld)

Srinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter the security forces in the Mumanhal area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.



"One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on," police said



The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



