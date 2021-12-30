Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) One Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist has been killed and one policeman was injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Shahabad Dooru area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, Jammu & Kashmir Police officials said.



"One terrorist killed, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Search going on," the police added.



The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Wednesday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

